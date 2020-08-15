10 Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus At Will Smith And Jada Pinkett's Company





Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company Westbrook Inc. has halted production on one of their projects after 10 staffers tested positive for coronavirus. Variety reports that Westbrook Inc. is the ‘first significant transmission reported at a production company’. In a statement made available to Variety, Westbrook inc. said: “We received 10 positive tests […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper