Before the lockdown, my days were a routine. From home to a quick stop at the supermarket down the road for breakfast, usually quick snack then I am off to the office, then another stop at the restaurant for takeout as dinner and sometimes small chops for late-night snacking, and then back home, and […]

The post Chronicles Of Lockdown: Tucked Away At Home, I Give My Ex A Second Chance appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper