Expectations, reservations as Keyamo begins implementationSaturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ordinarily, a job scheme that is aimed at providing palliative to unemployed persons in a country battling with acute joblessness should not generate furore. But in a nation where ‘who knows who’ is the order to secure a job, the recent spat between the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) and members of the National Assembly over the implementation of the Federal Government’s ‘Extended Special Public Works Programme’ was an expected scenario.

The interventionist programme, approved in October 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, was specifically for 1,000 persons each from all the 774 local government areas of the country for temporary employment during the dry season. The programme is not entirely new to Nigeria as the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO) first introduced it in the mid 90s. The ILO itself derived the idea of Special Public Works programme from…