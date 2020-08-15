Firm donates COVID-19 PPE, medicals to NCDC, states | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lending support to the government, high duty vehicles dealers, Mantrac Nigeria, has donated COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicals to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and some state governments to check the spread of the virus nationwide.

Handing over the items, which included surgical masks, protective gears, nebulising machines, swab sticks, N95 respirators, patient monitor, sanitisers, viral testing media and face shields to the centre in Lagos, the firm’s Managing Director, Mr. Ragab Ahmed, acknowledged that the disease had disrupted the “way we live and do business.”

Responding in company of the Deputy Director/Head of Unit, NCDC Lagos, Olajumoke Babatunde and other officials, the Head of Prevention Programmes and Knowledge Management Department, Chinwe Ochu, in a statement, lauded the donor for the gesture.

