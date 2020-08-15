Jah Guide Me… Soothing Sound From DareyGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Just when many had started asking of his whereabouts, multiple award-winning Afro Soul/R&B singer, musician, songwriter, music producer, showstopper extraordinaire and entrepreneur, Dare art Alade, has announced his return to music after five-year hiatus.

With a very successful career, Darey, son of the legendary African Jazz Musician and entertainer Art Alade, took a break hiatus and is now returning with new music. A leading light in the country’s entertainment industry, he has released a brand new single, ahead of an impending fifth studio album.

Dubbed Jah Guide Me, the new track represents a return to activity for Darey in the music scene since he released his fourth album in 2015. The single could not be released at a better time as it takes the form of a prayer asking for guidance as we navigate these tough times. It comes to grips with and addresses the current global situation, often indulging in the pensive territory with a message of hope as a key takeaway.

