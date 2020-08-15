John Legend And Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting Their Third BabyGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.

Taking to her Twitter page, Teigen confirmed the pregnancy in a selfie video in which she posed in a black jacket and black leggings with the bump displayed prominently.

“Look at this third baby s***. What? Oh my god,” Teigen said.

Speculations that Teigen was pregnant first began when she featured together in the music video for Legend and Gary Clark Jr.’s new song, “Wild.”

The music video which was shot in Mexico features Teigen, Legend and their children 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles. “Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!” Video-hosting site Vevo said on Twitter when they teased the premiere of the video.

During the music video, the couple embrace on the shoreline as Teigen cradles her growing baby…