Our borrowings are justified – FG saysNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government says the funds it has borrowed so far are justifiable because they are being used for the development of critical infrastructure that will benefit Nigerians

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this at the Obafemi Awolowo terminal end of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed and Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi embarked on inspection tour of the 156km modern rail project from Lagos to Ibadan.

The ministers were accompanied by the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation NRC) the contractor handling the project – China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and a team of journalists.

“There is no better way to answer Nigerians as to what we have done with the money we borrowed, than this project we have inspected. This is one of the many projects that we are doing…