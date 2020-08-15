South Africa to resume alcohol and cigarette sales after lockdownWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

South Africa will lift its coronavirus-linked ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products next week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Saturday, announcing the relaxation of several confinement measures.

The purchase of booze and cigarettes was banned when South Africa went into a strict nation-wide lockdown on March 27 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Alcohol sales were prohibited to ease pressure on hospitals, allowing doctors in emergency wards to focus on COVID-19 rather than road accidents and other booze-related injuries.

Tobacco products were restricted because of the health impacts of smoking as well as the risk of contamination between people sharing cigarettes.

“Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted, the suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions,” on Monday, Ramaphosa…