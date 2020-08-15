Taliban prisoner release re-opens wounds for victims’ familiesWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In this handout photograph taken on August 13, 2020 and released by Afghanistan’s National Security Council (NSC), Taliban prisoners walk as they are in the process of being released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison on the outskirts of Kabul. Afghan authorities said on August 14 they had started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners, the final hurdle in launching long-delayed peace talks between the two warring sides. A group of 80 prisoners were released on August 13, said National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal. Afghanistan’s National Security Council (NSC) / AFP
The decision to release hundreds of the Taliban’s most dangerous prisoners has stirred painful memories for the loved ones of those killed in Afghanistan’s war, with many questioning whether the move will help bring peace.
About 400 inmates are expected to be set free in the coming days, after which the Taliban have said they will sit for direct peace talks with the Afghan government.
