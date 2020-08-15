We will never forgive our oppressorsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• FG Values Our Killers More Than Us

• Donor Agencies Offering More Assistance To Ex-Terrorists

• ‘Deradicalising Repentant Boko Haram Through Education Is Not Wrong’

“How do you want us to feel seeing these people (repentant terrorists) among us in the society? Someone who had terrorised me? Without giving us any incentive to make us happy, this same government is not prioritising on how to return us to our ancestral homes.

“The government should first rehabilitate those that were offended, if not, it is making a grave mistake. We are talking about camp, nothing is happening here. We are feeling like non-Nigerians in our country; we own this country together!”

This was the outburst of Bauchi State Chairman of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Mr. Buba Musa Shehu, who relocated to the state in 2014, following an attacked by Boko Haram in Borno State.

Shehu, who said his family would never forgive their tormentors, explained…