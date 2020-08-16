Berlin brothels reopen after lockdown, but no sex allowedWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sex worker Jana (L) and manager Aurel Johannes Marx pose for a picture in a room at the Candy Store brothel in Berlin on August 10, 2020 amid the Covid-19 corona virus pandemic. – Berlin brothels re-opened early August after being closed down due to the coronavirus with local authorities issuing strict measures on conduct “Starting on August 8, sexual services that do not involve sexual intercourse (erotic massages, bondage, and similar activities) may be offered in return for payment. Practices carried out close to the face are not permitted.” (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Berlin’s brothels were allowed to reopen last week after months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions — but full-on sex is still off-limits.

Instead, clients looking for sexual healing in the German capital will have to make do with erotic massages until regulations are further relaxed in September.

And it’s not just the clients who have been left frustrated by the partial easing of regulations….



