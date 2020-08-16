Borno Government to resettle 1.8m IDPs in 23 LGAs





The Borno Government is to return and resettled about 1.8 million persons displaced by insurgency in 23 local government areas in the state. Mustapha Gubio, Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement, made this known on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. Gubio said the people would be back […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper