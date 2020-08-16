



You may have come across several “strange” cultural practices; some would grip you with fear, while others would leave you astonished. The Eukonkanto or Wife-carrying competition in Finland falls into the latter category. Strange as it might sound, Eukonkanto or better still, wife-carrying is a real sport in Finland. In fact, it is a highly […]

The post Eukonkanto: The Wife-carrying Competition In Finland appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper