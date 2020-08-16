Five killed in Somali hotel attack claimed by Al-ShabaabWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

At least five people were killed in a gun and bomb attack by Al-Shabaab fighters on an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia’s capital on Sunday, officials and witnesses said.

Security forces were struggling to regain control of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area of Mogadishu hours after the assault began, and the assailants appeared to have taken hostages, government security official Ahmed Omar told AFP.

“There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded,” he said.

“The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved.”

In addition to the five victims, three assailants were killed — one in the car bomb explosion and the other two in a shootout with security forces, according to a…