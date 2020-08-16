Kidnapped Chinese workers regain freedomNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Four Chinese Nationals who were kidnapped in Akamkpa local government area of Cross River State have regained freedom after being in captivity for 22 days.

The victims were kidnapped at gun point by unknown gunmen at Danatrite Construction Company where they work in Oban community.

It was gathered that a Police Sergeant, Ifere Sampson who was securing the company was shot dead before Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, were whisked away by their abductors in the early hours of Wednesday, July, 29th, 2020.

Confirming the release, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the state DSP Irene Ugbo said with the support of the state government and other security agencies, the Chinese regained their freedom.

Ugbo said, “The Police and other security agencies in collaboration with the State Government have secured the release of the Chinese Nationals in Akpabuyo.”