Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Split From Liam HemsworthGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her split from Liam Hemsworth, explaining that she was “villainised as a woman” for moving on after the relationship ended.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer spoke about how her brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter prompted worldwide media coverage and led to claims that she had cheated on Hemsworth. She said:

I feel like as a woman I was villainised for moving on and I really feel like that isn’t acceptable.

She also spoke about her sexuality, explaining that she was attracted to women before she was attracted to men.

When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it. So I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me. I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. When I was like 11-years-old I thought Minnie Mouse was super f***ing hot.

The 27-year-old went on to discuss how her…