Rangers must be more clinical, says GerrardSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rangers have only themselves to blame for dropping their first points of the season said manager Steven Gerrard after a 0-0 draw with Livingston in their Premiership clash on Sunday.

Rangers still went top on goal difference above Hibernian, whose 100 percent start to the season ended with a 0-0 draw at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

Rangers’ bitter rivals Celtic are six points in arrears but the champions have two games in hand as both their games this week were postponed after defender Boli Bolingoli breached COVID-19 protocols.

Gerrard rued the fact his side failed to test Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek on his debut.

Stryjek pulled off one fabulous save from Borna Barisic to deny Rangers the three points.

“As a team, we know what we are doing by now, so we’ve got ourselves to blame in terms for not having the answers today in the final third,” Gerrard told Sky Sports.

“We kept getting into the right areas of the pitch, but we just lacked that…