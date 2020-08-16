Rumour That Annabelle's Real Life Doll Escaped Its Museum Debunked





Contrary to recent rumours, the real-life Annabelle doll has not escaped from The Warren’s Occult Museum in Connecticut. Featured in The Conjuring universe, this demonic plaything remains inside her glass case, previously owned by the late paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their son-in-law Tony Spera shared the news in a YouTube video on Friday […]

