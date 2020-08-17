Economy already in recession, say expertsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Ahead of the official release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) result for second quarter of 2020, some economists have said the nation’s economy may have already relapsed into recession.

The country recorded a positive growth figure in the first quarter of the year, while the figure for the second quarter is yet to be released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official data agency of government.

The experts’ conjecture about the performance of the economy in the second quarter is that the nation may have recorded a negative growth due to the impact of border closure, and the coronavirus pandemic which attacked the price of oil, Nigeria’s main revenue earner, at the international market.

The economic, most of whom had worked for the government and others now working for government as consultants, told The Guardian yesterday that the economy was already in recession.

Emeritus professor and Executive Chairman, African Centre for Shared Development Capacity…