



Popular social media personality, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, has been rearrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested over charges of money laundering. Mompha is facing charges before the Federal High Court. The Guardian learnt Mompha was re-arrested last Friday when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos. He was […]

The post EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money-laundering appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper