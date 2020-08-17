HURIWA tasks Buhari to tax Ghanian traders $5 million each to trade in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to tax Ghanian traders in Nigeria $5 million dollars per trader as a licensing fee to continue trading in the country.

It urged the Nigerian government to wake up to her responsibility to her citizens by defending them from the unwarranted attacks by the Ghanaian government through immediate retaliatory action against Nigerians living in Ghana.

The group was reacting to the statement credited to the Ghana Union of Trade Associations (GUTA), who had pressured the government to make a law mandating any foreigner wishing to engage in trade in Ghana to show proof of having a deposit of US$300,000 in his or her company account or goods equivalent to that amount in stock.

In a statement signed on Monday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA added that one of the areas that leave…