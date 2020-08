Beer bellies really do lead to brewer’s droop, research reveals. Nine in ten middle-aged men with waists greater than 40in struggle to get an erection. The rate was a quarter higher than those with a 37in gut, who tended to have only mild difficulties. Those with the biggest bellies had nearly a quarter fewer orgasms […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper