NCDC reports 298 new COVID-19 case, total infection hits 49,068Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 298 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 49,068.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle late on Sunday.

According to it, one death was recorded in the country.

According to the health agency, 36,497 patients have now been discharged, with a total of 975 patients losing their lives to the virus.

The centre added that Plateau had the highest number of infections recoded for the day with 108 cases, followed by Kaduna with 49 cases.

Lagos, still with the highest number of cases in the country, recorded the third highest number of cases for the day, with 47 newly infected people.

Amongst others were, Ogun (18), Osun (17), FCT (15), Ondo (14), Edo (8), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Cross River (4), Borno (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and Rivers (1)

