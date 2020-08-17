Presidential election stirs ethnic clashes in Ivory Coast townWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Political tension in central Ivory Coast ahead of a looming presidential vote has stoked friction along ethnic lines, in a country still scarred by post-election turmoil nearly a decade ago.

Clashes erupted in the town of Daoukro last Thursday after President Alassane Ouattara announced he would run for a third term on October 31, thanks to a controversial tweak to the constitution.

The protests began in a stronghold of former president Henri Konan Bedie, who is standing again at the age of 86. But two days later, political turbulence lurched into a battle along ethnic lines.

A local man, Apollinaire N’Goran Kouame, 45, was shot dead as he mounted a guard patrol with local youths in nearby Anoumabo, Bedie’s birthplace.

Kouame came from the Baoule ethnic group which largely supports Konan Bedie, himself a Baoule.

After Kouame’s death was announced,…