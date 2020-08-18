Amazon France Withdraws Ads For Child-Like Sex DollsGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The French government on Monday said Amazon France has withdrawn advertisements for child-like sex dolls from its website after an online outcry.

The French AIVI anti-paedophilia movement alerted authorities on Twitter over the weekend, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

Screengrabs of some of the dolls, shared in an online campaign accusing Amazon of facilitating paedophilia, show some of the dolls on offer: likenesses of pre-pubescent girls with descriptions such as “realistic”, “virgin” and “flat-chested” for “maximum pleasure”.

The links reported by AIVI no longer worked on Monday.

In a tweet by Adrien Taquet, France’s junior minister in charge of child protection:

Following the alerts of associations, which I thank, I asked (Amazon France) to stop the marketing on their platform of sex dolls in the likeness of children. Banishing child crime from our society is everyone’s responsibility.

The…