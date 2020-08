The Presidency on Tuesday described a video clip which alleged that the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Chief Adams Oshiomhole, the former All Progressives Congress, APC chairman had hatched a plan to arrest opposition individuals ahead of the September, election in Edo State as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

The post Arrest video, patch work of mischief, says Presidency appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper