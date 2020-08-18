ASUU urges Buhari to investigate ‘illegal sack of UNILAG VCNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Develops own software, UTAS, to curb corruption in universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), urged President Mohammadu Buhari to immediately constitute a special visitation panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the events that led to the removal Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (Unilag), Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

ASUU National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who disclosed this at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said all found culpable in what it described as the illegal removal of Ogundipe should be made to give justice.

He noted that the union fully supports the UNILAG Senate’s rejection of the Dr Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council’s ill-informed decision to remove the vice-chancellor.

Ogunyemi agued the removal of Ogundipe did not follow due process, adding that the removal of a vice-chancellor is not the reserve of legal luminaries.

He said “ASUU received the…