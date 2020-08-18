Burna Boy’s Album “Twice As Tall” Is Now Number 1 On Apple Music World ChartGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Burna boy’s Album, Twice as tall, which has gained worldwide recognition has ticked another success box as it peaks number 1 on Apple Music.
Upon release, the album was number one in 31 countries. Now, according to a post by ChartsAfrica, the album is Number One Worldwide on popular download and streaming platform Apple Music, making it the first Afrobeats album to enjoy the top spot.
.@burnaboy “Twice As Tall” album peaks #1 on Apple Music albums worldwide (All Genres)… pic.twitter.com/aW0nH87puB
— ChartsAfrica📊 (@chartsafrica) August 17, 2020
The 15-track album which was released on August 14th is a follow up to his critically acclaimed 2019 album “African Giant”. While speaking about the album, he said:
It is a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show…
Source: Guardian Newspaper