Burna Boy’s Album “Twice As Tall” Is Now Number 1 On Apple Music World ChartGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Burna boy’s Album, Twice as tall, which has gained worldwide recognition has ticked another success box as it peaks number 1 on Apple Music.

Upon release, the album was number one in 31 countries. Now, according to a post by ChartsAfrica, the album is Number One Worldwide on popular download and streaming platform Apple Music, making it the first Afrobeats album to enjoy the top spot.

.@burnaboy “Twice As Tall” album peaks #1 on Apple Music albums worldwide (All Genres)… pic.twitter.com/aW0nH87puB — ChartsAfrica📊 (@chartsafrica) August 17, 2020

The 15-track album which was released on August 14th is a follow up to his critically acclaimed 2019 album “African Giant”. While speaking about the album, he said: