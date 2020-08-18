Council, residents lock horns over siting of cemetery in EjigboNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Residents are still up in arms against the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) authorities over plans to site a cemetery in Morning Star Street, Pipeline area of Ejigbo, Lagos State. Some residents, last Thursday, staged a peaceful protest at the council secretariat to reject the move.

According to the residents, the portion of land earmarked for the project in the densely populated area, which is currently being used as football pitch, could be converted to schools or hospitals and not a burial ground, since the council’s primary healthcare centre and public school is far from the community.

Mr Sola Adebowale, one of the residents, said: “We reject the move totally because this would affect us in terms of development. We can’t see the development the council hopes to bring with this project. Think of a cemetery here, there would not be any economic activity.

“But when you talk of health, what we really want is something that would bring development to our area….