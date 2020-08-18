Cowards in Progressive Governors Forum using DG against me

—denies staging a comeback to head party as Chairman

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Monday accused those he described as “cowards” in the party’s Governors’ Forum among other chieftains, were allegedly using their Director General (DG), Salihu Lukman to attack him.

Oshiomhole who came hard on Lukman spoke while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Mohammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the DG had last week accused the former APC National Chairman of frustrating the Caretaker Committee to ensure that he is returned as the party’s chairman.

The Caretaker Committee that was inaugurated in June 24 was given a mandate to conduct a National Convention by December to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC).

But, Oshiomhole who yesterday took a swipe at the comments, declared that he would not dignify the…