Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree over alleged $33 billion contract award on rail projects transportation

There was a mild drama yesterday as the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi vehemently disagreed with the Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Loans, Treaties and Protocols, Mr Ossai Nicholas Ossai allegedly on the award of contracts for the construction of railways to the tune of $33 billion.

The issue which generated a heated argument forced the Committee to suspend proceedings for about 30 minutes after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila waded in to restore orderliness.

Ossai at the start of the hearing expressed displeasure with the Ministry of Transport for allegedly obtaining over $33 billion loan from China for the construction rail project without any clear cut financing arrangements.

Ossai (PDP: Delta) claimed that most of the commercial contracts agreements lacked local content clauses adding it was unfortunate that the deals were sealed by non designated and authorized officials.

Ossai’s…