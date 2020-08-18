One dead, dozens injured as strong quake hits central PhilippinesWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

This handout photo received on August 18, 2020 from the Facebook page of Javee Vallecer shows rescuers looking for survivors at the site of a damaged house after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the town of Cataingan in the central Philippine province of Masbate. – At least one person was killed and 43 injured when the earthquake shook the central Philippines on August 18, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging buildings and roads. (Photo by Handout / Courtesy of Javee Vallecer / AFP) / 

At least one person was killed and dozens injured when a 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the central Philippines on Tuesday, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging buildings and roads.

The shallow quake struck southeast of Masbate Island in the Bicol region at 8:03 am (0003 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

“There are a lot of damaged houses,” said Staff Sergeant Antonio Clemente in Cataingan, a town of about 50,000 people on the impoverished island several kilometres…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

