Riots at Atiku's 'slave house ' in Yola,as Indians molests female workers





There was heavy gridlock along the busy Yola Gombe road yesterday ,as over 400 workers block the road leading to the only national motor Park in the Adamawa state capital Yola,protesting the molestation of female causal workers by the Indians working in Adama Beverages limited producers of Faro water and juicy owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Guardian Newspaper