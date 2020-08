Burna Boy has shared the inspiration behind his new song “Wetin Dey Sup”. In a video shared on social media, Burna Boy sitting with the producer of the song Telz, described how the song came about. “Wetin dey sup is basically a slang for what’s happening? what going on?” Burna said as he sipped from […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper