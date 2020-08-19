Cardi B Gifts Meghan Thee Stallion A Personalised Birkin BagGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion’ WAP has enjoyed record-breaking streams in its first week and currently sits at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

To celebrate their shared success, Cardi sent over a special gift to Hot Girl Meg this week: a custom Birkin bag. And the one-of-a-kind creation is a must-see.

This is the type of friendship you shout “God when” to.

She gifted her co-rapper the covetable handbag in orange but took it to the next level. It appears that she had an artist make it even rarer by painting a picture of Meg on the bag.

On the front, Megan Thee Stallion is illustrated in her tiger-print outfit from the ‘WAP’ video, alongside a tiger. On the back, a skyline of Houston, where Megan Thee Stallion is from, is depicted with “Be Someone” written overtop it.

The rapper seemed completely surprised when she opened the thoughtful present, exclaiming, “Not the Birkin. Not the…