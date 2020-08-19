China floods force hundreds of thousands from homesWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Community workers and volunteers deliver food and supplies to flood-affected residents after heavy rains in Neijiang in China’s southwestern Sichuan province on August 19, 2020. – Continuous rainfall has engulfed streets and displaced residents in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, with soldiers evacuating tens of thousands of people from rising floods. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Floods in mountainous southwest China have washed away roads and forced tens of thousands from their homes, with authorities warning Wednesday the giant Three Gorges Dam was facing the largest flood peak in its history.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed murky water lapping at the feet of the Leshan Giant Buddha — a 71m-tall figure carved into a cliffside in Sichuan province.

CCTV said floods had not reached the Buddha’s feet since the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949.

The rising tide washed over rows of sandbags installed to protect the statue — a UNESCO…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

