EFCC probe Akpabio, Pondie over alleged diversion of public funds





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into allegations of diversion of public funds against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Daniel Pondei. Akpabio and Pondie had been accused of alleged N40 billion corruption in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper