Ekiti PDP caretaker committee to settle party members grievances | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, has vowed to reconcile all warring parties in the crisis rocking the party before the conduct of the outstanding congresses of the party.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Hosea Agboola, whose committee tenure has just been extended said the outstanding local government and state congresses of the party would only be conducted when peace returned to the party in the state.

He noted that the caretaker committee was determined to bring all groups together and ensure unity for the party to stand a better chance of winning the 2022 governorship election.

The party had in recent time enmeshed in a deep crisis as the former governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose and the lawmaker representing Ekiti South, Senator Biodun Olujimi battles for the control the affairs of the party.

Following the stalemate of the March 7 ward congress and expiration of Gboyega Oguntuwase-led state working committee, the National…