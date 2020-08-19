Iran says COVID-19 has killed 20,000 in six monthsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Iran’s novel coronavirus death toll has surpassed 20,000, the government said Wednesday, six months after announcing the start of what quickly became the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak.

The health ministry said COVID-19 claimed 153 more lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s overall toll to 20,125 dead.

Its spokeswoman, Sima Sadat Lari, told a televised news conference there had been another 2,444 cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The Islamic republic has now reported 350,279 coronavirus infections since announcing its first cases — two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom — on February 19.

Lari described the situation as “concerning” in 26 of Iran’s 31 provinces, among them Tehran.

She also stressed health protocols should be observed during the holy Shiite mourning month of Moharram, which starts on Friday.

“In no case should Moharram ceremonies be held in closed spaces,” she said.

There has been…