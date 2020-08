An inspired Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, but the fact that the Brazilian was not their best player against RB Leipzig says everything about the frightening strength of Thomas Tuchel’s team and shows why they can be confident of lifting the trophy for the first time.

The post Neymar and attacking stars align for PSG in pursuit of Champions League glory appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper