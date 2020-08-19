Stalemate in UNILAG crisis as ASUU joins frayNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Varsity teachers urge probe of sack of VC • Announce own software to tackle corruption in schools

The situation at the University of Lagos is getting messier as the controversially appointed acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Omololu Soyombo assumed duty amid heavy security.



Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was earlier sacked as Vice Chancellor by the governing council of the university at a meeting presided over by the Pro-Chancellor Dr Wale Babalakin. The council had thereafter named Soyombo as the acting VC, a decision that has polarised the council and Senate of the university.



Addressing workers, Soyombo, who was earlier warned by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG chapter, to steer clear of the office as the position of VC was not vacant, said he had resumed.



“I’ve resumed effectively as the VC and I hereby solicit the support of every member of staff so we can work together, discharge our duties peacefully for the progress of…