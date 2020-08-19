There is no food for lazy man in UK – Akinlolu Jekins, Nigerian UK showbiz impresario

In the past 10 years, the name Akinlolu “Jekins” Jikiemi always popped up in connection with wave-making UK events that featured Nigerian artistes and comedians.

His company, Akinlolu Jekins and Co Limited, has been the chief organiser of the Julius Agwu annual Crack Ya Ribs show since the past nine years. As well, he also handled several highly-rated events that featured the likes of Ali Baba, Acapella, Seyilaw, Akpororo, Mr Patrick, Helen Paul and others.

Wave-making artistes like Sammy Okposo, Tope Alabi, Sinachi and Korede Bello among others have also thrilled UK fans on his platform.

Akinlolu Jekins is one of the illustrious examples of hardworking Nigerians in the UK entertainment world.

Recently, he recounted his experience as an immigrant and underscored important lessons for those desirous of a successful life in the United Kingdom.

“As a Nigerian and an African man, one of the lessons I learnt was that there’s no food for a lazy man and that when you are in…