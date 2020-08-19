Trey Songz Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations On Twitter





Trey Songz has taken to social media to shut down the allegations of sexual assault and intimidation levelled against him. During an appearance on No Jumper, a podcast hosted by online personality Adam22, Socialite and OnlyFans model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza made a number claims when they spoke about some of their sexual […]

