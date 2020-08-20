5 die in multiple accident on Lagos-Ibadan ExpresswayNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said that five persons died while one was injured on Thursday in a multiple accident after Sagamu Interchange, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Ogun Public Relation Officer of TRACE, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Akinbiyi said that the multiple accident, which happened at about 9.30 a.m., was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking.

He said that three vehicles comprising a Daf tanker with no registration number, a Benz truck marked FST 340 XW, and a Mazda space bus marked GGE 296 DC, were involved in the accident.

The TRACE official said that five persons died while one sustained injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu, while the survivor is also receiving treatment in the same hospital,” he said.

