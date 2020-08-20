August Alsina Speaks Out On How Relationship With Will And Jada Has Affected Him





August Alsina has spoken about how the Jada Pinkett and Will Smith affair and “entanglement” has affected his life and career since it all became public. The 27-year-old singer has claimed that he never meant to “cause trouble” when he alleged that he had a loving relationship with 48-year-old Jada, with the “blessing” of her […]

