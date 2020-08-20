



Bauchi State commissioner for commerce and industry, Mohammed Al-Hassan Sadiq, said he has resigned from Governor Bala Mohammed’s cabinet. “Every beginning has an end. Today, the 19th day of August 2020, I have honourably tendered my voluntary resignation as a Commissioner (Ministry of Commerce & Industries) and a Member of the State Executive Council in […]

The post Bauchi commissioner resigns, aligns with Dogara appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper