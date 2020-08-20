Don advocates overhauling of medical education in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Newly appointed Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (UI) Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun has called for the overhauling of the nation’s medical education to address challenges of inadequate funding and lack of facilities.According to her, medical education entails training of all health care professionals; therefore, adequate funding is required.

“If you train in a world-class university, each student pays about $60,000 per annum, whereas when you study here in Ibadan, students pay the equivalent of around $100 per annum.

“Anything good costs money, nothing is free. What they do in the United States is that they make scholarships and loans available so that people can have access to world-class education.

“So, if we are going to be positioned well, we need to calculate how much it is going to cost for example to train one student studying Human Nutrition and Dietetics and that amount of money must be available to the institution training the student,” she…