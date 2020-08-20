FG to reduce number of passengers on international flights





As the nation prepares for the resumption of international flights, the Federal government on Thursday disclosed that it would reduce the number of passengers arriving the country to 1280. According to the government, the partial reopening of international flights would commence from August 29 from the Lagos and Port Harcourt airport. The Director-General of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper