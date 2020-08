Serge Gnabry struck a first-half brace and Robert Lewandowski also scored as a ruthless Bayern Munich taught Lyon a harsh lesson in their Champions League semi-final in Lisbon on Wednesday, winning 3-0 to set up a tantalising final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The post Gnabry and Lewandowski fire ruthless Bayern into Champions League final appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper