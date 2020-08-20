HURIWA to petition UN over Buhari’s failure to constitute NHRC Board | The Guardian Nigeria News

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said it would petition the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the non-constitution of the governing board for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said the absence of the governing council as required by the law means the Commission was unable to make decisions concerning cases of human rights abuse.

To this end, the Rights group, however, gave Buhari 78 hours to reverse this anomaly by setting up a governing board for the commission or the group will be compelled to send a petition to the UNHRC to downgrade the NHRC, because operating without a board denies it of the element of independence and vibrancy and in violation of its laws.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, regretted that since the coming to office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to reconstitute the governing board with the expiration of…